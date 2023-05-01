BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation is continuing the BBC Downtown Pop Up Shop indefinitely.
This new vendors’ market is slated for every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 341 Main Street in Downtown Bennington.
The location downtown will change when the Putnam Block fills up the space with a permanent tenant.
Thirty-five vendors have sold their goods at the Pop Up since it began with the experimental model in December.
The vendors fluctuate week to week based on their schedules, with a maximum of 17 on any given Saturday.
The lists appear on both the website www.betterbennington.com and the Events Page and the brand new Better Bennington Pop Up Shop Facebook page.
Vendors provide an array of goods, including jewelry, photography, fine art, pottery, clothing, soaps, candles, essential oils, baked goods, and more.
If you are a vendor and you are interested in participating in the Pop Up, email events@betterbennington.com.