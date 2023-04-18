BENNINGTON — The Bennington Better Corp. is calling all students from elementary through college to submit artwork for the Downtown Street Banner project. Artwork will be juried by a group of people selected from the community; 48 pieces will be chosen from all grade levels to be printed on the banners; these will line the streets of beautiful downtown Bennington in time for the upcoming Mayfest.
The Design Committee of the BBC works judiciously to help create a more welcoming and vibrant downtown area and has worked hard on planning this project.
All submitted artwork will appear on the BBC website with the name, school and age of the student. Additionally, there will be a ceremony to unveil the banners, to celebrate the chosen artists, and to have the students sign banners before they fly above the streets for all to see.
If you are a teacher, a parent, grandparent, a relative, or a friend of a student, encourage and support them in creating something that they can submit by the May 10 deadline. Community members are also encouraged to spread the word of this project. This is a perfect project to engage everyone.
To review program requirements and specifications, go to: bit.ly/bennbanners.
BBC cannot do this without you
The BBC invites community members and businesses alike to help fund the project. With community support, we can bring art and joy to everyone who visits and works in downtown Bennington. The state of Vermont has agreed to match every dollar donated up to $4,500 at a 2-to-1 rate. This incredible opportunity means that every dollar donated is actually $3. If we are able to create enough talk and support around this project to raise $4,500 before May 10, we will be the recipient of this Better Places grant. This would be an incredible achievement for Bennington and something to be celebrated.
To donate to this project, go to bit.ly/bannersdonate.
If you have you have questions or inquiries, contact Jenny Dewar at events@betterbennington.com or Jeanne Mintrone at operations@betterbennington.com.