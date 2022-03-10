BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation is hosting a four-day promotion called Shop for Shamrocks. It begins on Thursday and goes to the end of the day on Sunday, March 20.
Each purchase made at participating businesses will receive a shamrock. Bring them down to the BBC office or drop them in the promotional jars to be entered to win Downtown Dollars, which can be used at any participating downtown business.
Participating businesses include: Scarlett Creation, The Gift Garden, Knapp's Toys and Hobbies, The Village Chocolate Shoppe, Dutchman's Tavern, Bringing You Vermont, Dawne's Cutting Edge, Farm Road Brewery, Great Fields Downtown, The Coffee Bar, Bennington Bookshop and Meals on Wheels.
The drawing will take place Monday, March 21. There will be three winners. First prize is $50 in Downtown Dollars, second prize is $25 in Downtown Dollars, and third prize is $10 in Downtown Dollars.
Musical buskers can claim a space downtown and play for tips the Saturday of the event and every weekend moving forward. The stage at Merchants Park must be reserved through the BBC.
For more information, visit: betterbennington.com/event-details/shop-for-shamrocks.