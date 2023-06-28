BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation is launching a trio of First Fridays on July 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street between Putnam Square and Island Flavor. The street will be closed, offering games, outdoor restaurant service, sidewalk sales, and buskers. Please refer to the event page at www.betterbennington.com for a list of sales and specials. This event is free and open to the public.
All downtown merchants are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Each First Friday will have its own identity/theme. For the July 7 event, we will celebrate the “unveiling” of the new street banners at 7:30 p.m., with art by the 48 students whose pieces were chosen out of 121 submissions.
The banner project, spearheaded by the Design Committee of the BBC, was funded by a Better Places Grant with $4,500 raised via crowd-funding and a $9,000 match by the state. The art was juried by a group of volunteers: Jackie Berry, Martin Mahoney, Edie Sawitsky, Jonah Spivak, and Ahmad Yassir. Each chosen artist will receive $100 Downtown Dollars at the First Fridays celebration. The location map of each banner and the artist will be unveiled that afternoon on the DISTRX app. There will also be a drawing for a $200 gift certificate. All the artists who submitted art are eligible to win.
In addition, all of the kids who submitted art will receive a coupon for an ice cream cone or cup from Bringing You Vermont starting at 5 p.m. Those coupons and the list of eligible kids will be available at the info booth.
Anyone who would like to busk for tips should contact Jenny at events@betterbennington.com.