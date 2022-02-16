MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy student Shterna Gordon has a love of nature and a talent for art.
Bringing those worlds together helped Gordon, a junior from West Pawlet, win the high school division of the Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest.
Gordon won for a poster of an outreached hand holding a plastic water bottle against a green background. “Green Up Vermont one piece at a time,” it says.
“I thought it would be really cool to have my artwork associated with an environmental cause,” Gordon said during a break in classes at BBA on Wednesday. “I want to be a wildlife biologist, and I really care about the environment a lot.”
“I love art, but that’s more for me,” she added. “Being a scientist is my career choice. ... There’s a great need for it right now. There’s lots of issues going on and I want to help — I don’t just want to learn about it.”
Gordon is one of four students honored as part of the poster contest, one of several annual events held by Green Up Vermont to build interest and excitement in the annual outdoor cleanup. This year’s event is scheduled for May 7 across Vermont.
Marina Hallisey, a seventh-grader from Shelburne, was the overall contest winner. JoJo Seagraves, grade 3-4, of Underhill, was named K-4 winner, and Canute Hoehn, grade 8, of Shelburne, was selected for grades 5 through 8. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner.
The annual contest has been named in memory of Armand Poulin, a longtime judge of the competition who died in 2020.
Green Up Vermont also holds annual writing, jingle and video contests for students ahead of Green Up Day, which was founded in 1970 by then-Gov. Deane Davis at the suggestion of a newspaper reporter.
To learn how to get involved with Green Up Day, visit greenupvermont.org.