MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Performing Arts Department will present the hit musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in the Riley Center on March 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 6:30 p.m.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, based on a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss.
Directed and choreographed by Jim Raposa, with vocal direction by Julie Freebern, music direction by Michael Garvey, set design by Paul Molinelli, costume design by Lauralee Van Ommen Kloeke, and sound design by Neil Freebern, the Performing Arts Department is excited to share the talents of BBA students.
The running time is one hour and 35 minutes — there is no intermission. Tickets can be purchased at bbatickets.com starting March 1.