WALLOOMSAC, N.Y. — The Bennington Battlefield, located on Route 67 in Walloomsac, N.Y., will host a trio of Halloween-themed events.
On Oct. 23, there will be a tour of Battlefield burials at the Caretaker’s House, 30 Caretakers Road, Hoosick Falls. The tour and discussion will begin at 3:30 p.m. Single and mass burials falling within the state historic site will be considered in context for this abbreviated walking tour, which will gather on the grounds of the Caretakers House. When the tour is over, join for jack-o’-lantern carving.
On the hilltop at 5 p.m., there will be a jack-o’-lantern workshop. Pumpkins will be provided, but guests are asked to bring their own carving tools. Registrations are suggested.
At 6 p.m. at the Caretaker’s House, there will be a scary movie shown for guests ages 13 and up.
Bring a snack, some lawn chairs and a blanket and join under the stars for the screening of a scary movie suitable for the season. Licensing restrictions prevent us from disclosing the title ahead of time, but guests are encouraged to call (518-860-9094) or email ahead of their visit (david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov). This program is cancelled in the event of rain.
The tour and the pumpkin carving will take place on October 30 in case of inclement weather.
For more information, contact David Pitlyk at david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov.