ARLINGTON — At Bi-State Primary Care Association’s Primary Care Conference held recently at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, six Vermonters and four Granite Staters were nominated by their peers and selected by Bi-State’s Board of Directors to receive an award.
Since the Bi-State Awards were established in 1996, 205 individuals have been recognized for their remarkable contributions towards improving access to primary and preventive healthcare services for underserved and rural populations in Vermont and New Hampshire.
One of the awards this year, The Outstanding Clinician Award, was awarded to Battenkill Valley Health Center's Dr. Anje Van Berckelaer. The award honors primary care clinicians whose exemplary skills and service have made a significant impact on the health of underserved patients and the community in which they serve.
Van Berckelaer, co-executive director and Clinical Director of the center, was presented with the award at the meeting. She has dedicated her life to caring for the underserved, including serving as a Peace Corps volunteer and with Doctors without Borders. As the clinical director at the health center, she sees patients two days per week, oversees the quality department, supports the clinical staff, and as co-executive director, She also works on long-term strategic planning, management and oversight.
To view all other award recipients, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdwCPG1yUEY&authuser=1.