Last year, Trout Unlimited (TU) and Bennington County Conservation District (BCCD) received a Vermont Watershed Grant from Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Fish & Wildlife and support from the Batten Kill Watershed Alliance to conduct outreach to landowners about the importance of Forests to Fish (specifically trout).
The goal of this effort is to improve stream and streamside stewardship through education and implementation of projects focused on the forest — stream interactions that are so very important to our watersheds. Watershed projects may include stream buffer plantings, in-stream wood additions, culvert replacements and bank stabilization.
The first round of mailers are now being distributed to landowners along the Green River, Batten Kill, and East Branch.
However, additional efforts will expand outside of these watersheds to the Mettowee, Hoosic and Walloomsac.
If you or anyone you know may be interested in having a representative of TU and/or Bennington County Conservation District visit your waterfront property, please feel free to reach out to us. We would be excited to share more about this project, and the value of our local watersheds.
Trout Unlimited is a nation non-profit organization on a mission to conserve, protect and restore North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. With support from the local Southwestern Vermont chapter, TU has launched a Home Rivers Initiative solidifying its full commitment to restoring and sustaining the Battenkill watershed for current and future generations. To learn more about these initiatives please reach out to Jacob Fetterman, TU Project Coordinator Jacob.Fetterman@tu.org or https://www.tu.org/project/battenkill-home-rivers-initiative/.
The Bennington County Conservation District is committed to local conservation in Bennington County through the protection of natural resources and rural livelihoods.
We are a small non-profit focused on education and outreach, technical assistance, and project identification, design and implementation. We work in a variety of natural resource sectors, including watershed health and restoration, agriculture, forestry, and stormwater management. For more information about local conservation efforts, please reach out to Katy Crumley, BCCD District Manager katy@bccdvt.org or www.bccdvt.org.