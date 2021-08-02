MANCHESTER — More than 50 children ages six to 12 gathered outside the Manchester Community Library on Monday to meet Jerry Schneider, the “Bat Guy,” from Hardwick.
He engaged the kids and families in a lively back and forth question and answer session about bats, including those common to Vermont, the little and big brown bats.
Bats can live 35 years and weigh less than an ounce, or about the same as 2 pennies.
They are mammals that give birth to only one offspring a year, called a “pup,” and one little brown bat can consume 1,000 insects in an evening
Humans can help the bats by not mowing large tracts of land and mounting brown bat houses in a warm sunny spot at least 10 feet off the ground.
After Monday’s discussion, the children used the lawn as an open-air art studio for a hands-on project painting tee shirt using cut outs of bats and natural grasses and leaves as stencils.