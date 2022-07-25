WILMINGTON — Bartleby’s Books will host a reading by author Heidi Parker Colonna on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Colonna will read from and discuss her book "Dear Gretchen: Letters to My Dog."
Colonna is an animal welfare advocate and writer for the children’s magazine, Kind News. She’s written for publications such as All Animals and Animal Sheltering, and was contributing editor for Humane Activist Magazine. Her writing on the themes of family and faith has appeared in Pregnancy & Newborn Magazine’s blog and the Red Lion Inn’s "Lion’s Tales: A Collection of Shorts."
She is a member of the WhipCity Wordsmiths in Massachusetts, where she lives with her family and a husky/black lab mix named CeeCee. "Dear Gretchen" is her first book. She is working on other books for all ages.
For more information on the author, visit www.parkercolonna.com.
Sales at the event will benefit the Windham Disaster Animal Response Team. Contact Bartleby’s Books for more information on the event at 802-464-5425, bartbookvt@gmail.com or myvermontbookstore.com. Bartleby’s Books is located at 17 West Main Street in Wilmington.