MANCHESTER — The annual Barn Sale fundraiser benefiting United Counseling Service (UCS) takes place today and Sunday at the Northshire Civic Center at Riley Rink, located at 410 Hunter Park Road in Manchester.
Shoppers can stop by the sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to find clothing, furniture, kitchen equipment, home décor, serve ware, antiques, and more. All proceeds support UCS’ services in the Northshire region.
More information about United Counseling Service can be found at ucsvt.org.
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958.