Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 5:08 pm
A pup and owner brave the rain Tuesday on Main Street in Bennington.
EAST DORSET — Kimberly Norman has been chosen to be next the executive director of the Wilso…
BENNINGTON — The Green Mountain Community Network, operating as Green Mountain Express, anno…
PERU – “They said it couldn’t be done. They didn’t know Southwestern Vermont.”
NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran …
MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive fr…
MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that…
BENNINGTON – The NSK Steering Systems America facility on Shields Drive has received recogni…
MONTPELIER — The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns consumers to be on alert for…
MONTPELIER — Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper expressed sorrow about the damage …
JACKSONVILLE — The twin glass entrance doors to the Jacksonville General Store are unusually…
