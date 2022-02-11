HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Warm up your winter with some classic comfort food. The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is holding a Chicken Blizzard Chicken Barbecue.
The event is slotted for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Unihog, 2 Center St. Tickets are $12. Serving will begin after 2 p.m., with eat-in or take-out options. The menu will include chicken, mac and cheese, corn bread, salad and dessert.
Join for an outdoor bonfire, cornhole, 50/50 raffles and your favorite drinks.
Tickets are available at Unihog or from Marie O’Neil, Polly O’Brien, Michelle Schmigel, Mary Bradley, Maureen Carknard, Rene Trombley and Kevin O’Malley.
The proceeds will benefit this year’s parade.