BENNINGTON — The Bike Hub, a recently formed nonprofit, announced a significant donation from the Bank of Bennington to assist the Hub as it gets closer to its $40,000 goal for the its Start up Campaign.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Bank of Bennington," said Al Bashevkin of Bennington, president of the nonprofit group’s board. "Raising the additional funds will allow us to further our dream of providing community-focused educational events and programs about bike maintenance and repair for the greater Bennington region.”
The Bike Hub purchased the assets of the former Highlander Bike Shop in Bennington earlier this year and established itself as a Vermont nonprofit with a 501(c)(3), making donations tax deductible. In addition to selling and repairing bikes, it offers workshops on bike maintenance and repair. It seeks to transform Bennington into a cycle-friendly community.
Jim Brown, president and CEO of The Bank of Bennington, praised the vision of The Bike Hub, stating, “They are building a congenial community for cyclists, emphasizing the many health benefits, and targeting young people with mentoring and skill building. The Bike Hub is a very worthy cause and the bank is pleased to support it.”
The Bike Hub Inc. is a local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing cycling in the Bennington region through services at its shop at 160 Benmont Ave., Suite 36, and through opportunities it makes available to the broader community to learn about bicycle repair and maintenance.
The Bank of Bennington is a full-service mutual bank headquartered in Bennington, with branches in Manchester, Bennington, Arlington and Rutland.