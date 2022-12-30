FoodCupboardDonation2022.jpeg

Annick Gwozdz, from left, vice president of business development; JoAnne Myers, customer service representative; Cara Boshart, president of the Community Food Cupboard; Jason Redden, assistant branch manager; and Scott Dickman, senior vice president of commercial lending.

BENNINGTON — In the holiday spirit, Bank of Bennington President Jim Brown announced that the bank had completed its 2022 annual giving to community food cupboards and fuel funds. In 2022, The Bank of Bennington donated more than $30,000 to over 20 area organizations in 11 towns, he said in a statement.

Primarily supporting the vital work of food cupboards and heating assistance programs, these donations help low-income Vermonters during the holidays and beyond into winter, Brown said.

“Our corporate structure as a mutual bank means we do not have shareholders, and we can focus on our mission of helping build better communities,” he said. “We believe these donations make a real difference throughout the region.”

Over the past 10 years, The Bank of Bennington has donated more than $1 million to area nonprofits in support of the needy, the arts, children and education.

