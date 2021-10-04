CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — There will be a 19½ Balloon Bash on Oct. 23 at the Cambridge Park.
This event would have been part of the 20th Cambridge Balloon Festival. However, sponsors could not hold the 20th festival this year, and decided to throw a Balloon Bash 19½ to raise funds for the upcoming Big 20th, now scheduled for June 2022.
There will be a chicken barbeque and tickets are $15 each. Call or text 518-677-0887 or 518-222-4372 for advanced tickets. There will also be music, a balloon ride raffle, candlestick by some of our Pilots at Dusk and past merchandise for sale at tag sale prices. A few food vendors will be at the park.
The 19½ Bash goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Cambridge Park, next to the Argyle Brewery.
Some of the pilots will be flying over the village, weather permitting, Friday night and Saturday morning.