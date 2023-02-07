WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., has been named to the Budget Committee, in addition to her membership on the Committee on Oversight.
Balint’s position on the Budget Committee allows her to remain focused on investing in Vermont priorities, like addressing the global climate crisis and providing accessible health care, while supporting working families with their everyday costs, like child care and education.
“I am honored to join the Budget Committee in the 118th Congress. It is critical that the budget addresses our country’s most pressing challenge and reflect the values of American families. We need to use every tool at our disposal to get closer to a more just and equitable economy that works for everyone,” Balint said in a statement Tuesday. “As Vermont’s voice on the committee, I’m eager to get to work for my community to fight for urgent investments in health care, education and climate while ensuring that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.”
In the statement, Balint said she looks forward to standing up against schemes to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania added, “House Budget Committee Democrats are committed to supporting policies that will help families and hardworking Americans — not pull the rug out from under them. We’re united behind our shared values and ready to get to work for the American people.” Boyle is a ranking committee member.
The Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 created the Budget Committee to allow Congress to develop an independent means to analyze the presidential budget, reconcile it with congressional plans and develop a fiscal policy of its own. The committee is responsible for drafting Congress’ annual budget plan and has jurisdiction over the Congressional Budget Office and the budget process.
Balint, the former Vermont Senate President Pro Tem, succeeded former U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who served eight two-year terms in the House before winning election to the Senate and succeeding U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.