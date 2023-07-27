BENNINGTON — The Bennington Banner, along with the Bennington Police Department and in conjunction with National Night Out, will host the 6th Annual Back To School 350 Backpack Give Away on Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Middle Willow Park in Bennington.
Last year, more than 500 people attended the event, most of them children. About 325 backpacks — stuffed with back-to-school supplies — were distributed free to kids, who also took advantage of a bouncy house, cotton candy, face painting and more.
“It can be challenging getting kids ready for a new school year for many families," said Jordon Breschenser, president and publisher of the Bennington Banner. "We hope this fun, family-friendly event helps get our area kids ready for the new school year.”
Breschenser also thanked the sponsors, who provide the food and fun for the event, and funding for the backpacks and school supplies.
The event is sponsored by Bennington Auto Mall, Fidium Fiber, William Deveneau, ESQ, MSK Engineering, and many community members. Also assisting are United Counseling, The Collaborative, Staples, ACT, Abbey Food Service, Green Mountain Concessions, Sunrise Family Resource Center, Bennington Health and Rehab/Genesis, Hannaford and SVSU.
Back by popular demand, free haircuts will be offered from the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center.
At the event, children will receive a backpacks stuffed with goodies to start school. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
The event is free and registration is not required. Willow Park is accessed from either East Road (upper Willow Park entrance) or from Performance Drive (lower Willow Park entrance).