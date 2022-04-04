MANCHESTER -- Burr & Burton Academy Music program is gearing up for the Spring Concert.
Sixty musicians from the Instrumental and Vocal Music Ensembles will perform works from the Incredibles, Lion King, Beatles, Hollow Knight, Hamilton, Jungle Book, Arc Survival, Christopher Tin, Stevie Wonder & Chick Corea. Under the direction of Neil Freebern, Julie Freebern, and David Domenick, the ensembles explore a wide range of repertoire from Sea Shanties to Swahili Prayers, and will include an audience sing-a-long of John Denver’s Country Roads.
The concert is being held at the Riley Center for the Arts on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchases at bbatickets.com, costing $6 for adults and $4 fpr students
A livestream link will be made available during the concert week at freebernmusic.com.