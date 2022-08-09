MANCHESTER — Tony Award and two-time Golden Globe Award winner Linda Lavin will perform at the Southern Vermont Arts Center's Arkell Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, as part of the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series presented by Berkshire Bank.
Linda Lavin, Love Notes is a CD release party with the great Billy Stritch at the piano and on vocals. A romantic and swinging collection of the Great American Song Book with some Brazilian and Steely Dan thrown in.
Broadway, TV, and film star Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes, and in 2011, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also a six-time Tony nominee. Lavin is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom "Alice" for nine years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award Winner. Most recently, Lavin starred in the CBS TV series "B Positive" for two seasons and "9JKL" opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould. She also co-starred on NBC with Sean Hayes in the TV series "Sean Saves the World." She has starred in "Mom, The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary" and in episodes of the Netflix series, "The Santa Clarita Diet."
On Broadway, she has starred in "Our Mother's Brief Affair," "The Lyons," "Collected Stories," "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife," "The Diary of Anne Frank," "Gypsy," "The Sisters Rosensweig" and "Broadway Bound," to name a few. Lavin appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's "The Intern."
The Summer series, sponsored by Berkshire Bank and hosted by Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, runs from July to September 2022.
"We are thrilled to bring Broadway's best, live-in-concert to Southern Vermont with the help of our own resident Tony Award winner Christian Hoff and Old Mill Road Media, and we're beyond grateful to our presenting sponsor, Berkshire Bank," said Anne Corso, executive director, SVAC.
"Berkshire Bank is committed to giving back to the communities we do business in. We are proud to support Southern Vermont's long-standing art and music traditions by sponsoring the Broadway in Vermont series at SVAC," shared Lori Kiely, regional president, Berkshire Bank.
"As a newcomer to Vermont, I wanted to bring my Broadway pals and fellow talents to entertain us here in Southern Vermont. Special thanks to SVAC and our presenting sponsor, Berkshire Bank, and our hospitality sponsors, Church Street Hospitality, Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, and Kimpton Taconic Hotel for making this wonderful series possible," said Hoff.
All concerts will be held in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, SVAC Drive West Road, Manchester. To inquire about performances or to purchase tickets, contact Jeremy Chestler at 802-367-1310 or jchestler@svac.org, or purchase tickets online at: svac.org.