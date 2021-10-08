CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Cambridge Valley Flying Club will host Aviation Day/Fly-in on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aviation Day will take place, as always, at the local airport Chapin Memorial Field (1B8) at 177 Plaines Road, one mile north of Cambridge just off Route 22.
Aviation Day has become a premier local community event for the Cambridge and Bennington area, as well as a popular fly-in among avid pilots from Virginia to Maine. Pilots fly in to Chapin Field in all types of planes, many of them antiques, even planes the pilots have built themselves.
Chapin Field will be crowded all day with lots of families and aviation enthusiasts enjoying the food, looking at the planes, learning about aviation, and enjoying watching planes fly in and out.
Of course, there will be the Aviation Day tradition of pilot-cooked food in the large club hangar, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs and many other delights. CVFC members will be on hand to greet everyone and answer questions about flying, airplanes and CVFC membership. And, who knows, you might be able to take a short flight with a CVFC member in their plane.
Admission is free. Proceeds from food sales and donations will go to the CVFC Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which CVFC awards to a deserving Cambridge Central School graduating senior.