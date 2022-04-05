WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Williams College is hosting Zakiyyah Iman Jackson, who will be speaking Thursday about his book "Becoming Human: Matter and Meaning in an Antiblack World."
New York University said the book "demonstrates that the history of racialized gender and maternity, specifically antiblackness, is indispensable to future thought on matter, materiality, animality, and posthumanism."
The talk will be held via Zoom at 4:15 p.m. on April 7th at https://williams.zoom.us/j/93718529334.
Additional support for this event comes from the Class of 60s scholars, American Studies, Africana Studies, and Comparative Literature.
For more information about upcoming events at Williams College, visit https://events.williams.edu/.