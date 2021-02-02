BENNINGTON — Bennington College President Laura Walker will join WAMC’s Joe Donahue for an interview with writer and political activist Mike Davis about his thoughts on the political, economic, and climactic crucible in this pivotal moment in American history.
The interview takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, is free, and will take place virtually via Zoom. Register for the event by Feb. 8 to attend.
The basis of the conversation will be Davis’s recent essay “Trench Warfare” in the New Left Review, with the 40-minute interview followed by Q&A from the Bennington community; the conversation will then be broadcast on WAMC to its regional audience.
This program kicks off the Bennington Conversations series, which broadcasts interviews with leading intellectuals and social justice advocates to WAMC’s 500,000 listeners from 28 locations in seven Northeastern states.
Davis, professor emeritus at University of California, Riverside, is an American writer, political activist, urban theorist, and historian. He is best known for his investigations of power and social class in his native Southern California. His most recent book is "Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties," co-authored by Jon Wiener.