WATERBURY — Gov. Phil Scott has proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month in Vermont, commemorating the critical role the child support program plays in the lives of children, families, and communities. Established by President Bill Clinton in 1995, the proclamation recognizes the national observance of Child Support Awareness Month to help ensure that all children have the financial support they need to thrive.
"Our Office of Child Support within the Department for Children and Families plays a significant role in fostering the well-being of children across Vermont," said Commissioner Chris Winters in a release.
Child Support Awareness Month is a time to honor parents and caregivers who work hard to protect and support their kids’ future; and child support professionals and their community partners who assist them to give children the best foundation possible.
Child Support Awareness Month is also a time to reflect on the progress that has been made with efforts to establish paternity and increase amounts given to children. In 2022, the Vermont Office of Child Support (OCS):
- continued to provide free services to over 12,000 families;
- collected more than $34 million on behalf of families across the state; and
- assisted 250 families in establishing paternity for their children.
OCS’s services are free to all applicants regardless of income. OCS puts children first by helping parents provide for the economic and social well-being, health, and stability of their children, the state said. Child support professionals strive to remain fair, unbiased, and culturally sensitive to parents and caregivers. OCS is committed to making the child support process as safe as possible and has numerous safeguards to ensure the safety of the applicants and the children. OCS can help:
Locate parents;
- establish parentage;
- establish, modify and enforce child and medical support orders;
- collect and disburse payments;
- work with child support agencies in other states and foreign countries;
- make referrals to employment services programs; and
- identify obstacles and connect with community-based services and resources.
To learn more about child support services, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/ocs.