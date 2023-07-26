MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website until Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“Recent management efforts have successfully balanced deer numbers with what the habitat can support in many parts of Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.
A lottery drawing of the permit recipients will be held in mid-September.
For more information on Fish and Wildlife issues, visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/.