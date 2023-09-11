BENNINGTON — Monument Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) announced its 2023 holiday show, the Sound of Music, with Metropolitan Opera singer Oren Gradus as Captain Von Trapp. In addition, special guest Sam Von Trapp will join for a question & answer session on opening night.
Auditions for roles in the performance will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at MACC, 44 Gypsy Ln, Bennington. Those unable to audition in person can send tapes of their singing to monumentcentervt@gmail.com.
Performance dates are Dec. 20-23, and 27-30.
This production is offering two equity guest artist contracts. Other roles will be non-union.
The role of Captain Georg von Trapp has been cast. Other adult roles to cast are Maria Rainer (20-35, musical theatre mix/soprano, dance), Max Detweiller (30+, tenor/baritone, moves well), Elsa Schrader (35-45, mezzo soprano), Mother Abbess (40+, legit soprano, wide vocal range), Rolf Gruber (17-20’s, low tenor ) plus featured characters and ensemble roles.
The children's roles are Liesl von Trapp (age 16, mezzo, dance), Friedrich von Trapp (age 14), Louisa von Trapp (age 13), Kurt von Trapp (age 10, falsetto), Brigitta von Trapp (age 9), Marta von Trapp (age 7), and Gretl von Trapp (6).
At the audition, participants will be asked to sing 16 bars of a show tune and dance to a brief combination. No accompanist will be provided, so bring tracks to sing with.
The Sound of Music, with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, marks Hammerstein’s last musical. It won numerous Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and became an instant classic.
The Sound of Music tells the story of the musical Von Trapp family.