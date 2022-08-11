bpac stage

BENNINGTON — The Bennington Community Theater is holding auditions for Slideshow, an evening of short plays directed by Jennifer Jasper.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, at Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main St.

Everyone ages 14-plus are welcome to audition. No prepared monologues are required, and participants will be reading from scripts.

There is also a 10-minute musical in the evening; participants who would like to audition for the musical should prepare a short song to sing without accompaniment.

