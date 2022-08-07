BENNINGTON -- Bennington Community Theater is holding auditions for Slideshow — an evening of short plays directed by Jennifer Jasper (Fully Committed and Love Travels Fast).
Auditions will be held at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Monday, Aug. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.
All genders and ages 14 and over are welcome to audition. No prepared monologues required; reading will be from scripts.
There is a 10-minute musical in the evening. If you would like to audition for the musical please prepare a short song to sing without accompaniment.
Performance dates are Oct. 15–23, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. (subject to change).
Rehearsals will be held evenings and weekend days beginning in early September.
Please email Jennifer at exec@bpacvt.org or call 802.447.0564 for more information.