Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.