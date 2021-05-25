BENNINGTON — Athlete's Attic, a retail shop located within Anytime Fitness, has made a donation of $400 to the Sunrise Family Resource Center.
Athlete's Attic was created by Allison Rogge to fill a void in the local retail offerings for athletic wear. Her shop accepts and resells gently-used clothing and footwear, with proceeds benefiting local non-profits and organizations.
Rogge said that Sunrise came to mind immediately when considering gifts, as Anytime Fitness is owned by Alex Mahar, and managed by Trisha Mahar, both of whom are related to Denise Main, the executive director of Sunrise. Besides the familial ties between organizations, Rogge worked as a substitute nurse in the local school system for years, and said Sunrise’s mission to strengthen families has always been “near and dear to my heart.”
"Sunrise would like to send a heartfelt 'Thank you!' to all involved in this wonderful process," Main said.
Anytime Fitness is located at 150 Depot St., Bennington.