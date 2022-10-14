RUTLAND — Under sunny skies, At Home Senior Care, a private duty home care agency with offices in Bennington, Manchester, Middlebury and Rutland, participated in the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rutland on Sept. 24.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Since 1989, the Association has mobilized millions of Americans to participate in the Walk.
Many of the seniors At Home Senior Care serves are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. At Home Senior Care said they value their members’ annual participation in the event as a meaningful way to honor these clients, as well as the families and caregivers who support them.
At Home Senior Care thanked the walkers and donors for helping advance the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.
