MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council, along with partners Vermont Humanities, Poetry Society of Vermont and Sundog Poetry, are seeking nominations for the appointment of a new Vermont Poet Laureate.
Serving as Vermont’s ambassador for the art of poetry, the Poet Laureate is not only honored for their own work and accomplishments but can raise awareness and a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry.
All nominations are welcome, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, cultural heritage, socio-economic background, physical ability, or poetic sub-genre in the pursuit of the Poet Laureate being representative of the rich and diverse cultures of poetry in the State of Vermont. Self-nominations are also eligible.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 30.
For more information about the Vermont Poet Laureate position, criteria and selection process, and the online nomination form, visit the Vermont Poet Laureate webpage at https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/programs/vermont-poet-laureate/.