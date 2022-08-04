MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center presents Many Americas: Art Meets History in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum.
The exhibition will be on view from Saturday, Aug. 20, to Sunday, Nov. 27. The public is invited to a Curator's Tour at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20, immediately followed by the exhibition opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
Inspired by historian Ronald Takaki's A Different Mirror, the SVAC said the Many Americas exhibition takes as a premise that we do not share a common history and our divergent histories are the source of our troubled civic discourse. Each of the artworks in the exhibition uses history as its point of departure and speaks to present-day issues.
The exhibition will feature over a dozen artworks and installations and a variety of audience engagement approaches, including texts, guided tours, and programs that draw out the issues raised by the artwork. In doing this, the exhibit seeks to demonstrate how an art museum can become a public square where people can come together and talk about important civic issues.
According to the SVAC, some of the questions explored in the exhibition are: How do we remember how the past felt? Who is remembered by history, and who is forgotten? Who gets to tell the story of a place?
To develop the exhibition, guest curator Ric Kasini Kadour undertook an 18-month research project funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts that examined the intersection of history and contemporary art.
For more information, visit the VSAC website at https://www.svac.org/.