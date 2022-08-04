Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.