BENNINGTON — At 12 p.m. on August 11, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson — a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show — will feature Art Groux, the executive director of the Bennington Rescue Squad.
Groux will discuss local and national trends within Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Groux is a New Hampshire native and a paramedic. He earned his bachelor’s degree in emergency medical management from Springfield College in Massachusetts. He has more than 25 years’ experience managing EMS in several communities and more than 30 years in the field.
While working for EMS in Connecticut, he established a paramedic intercept program that serves 15 towns and the third municipal service dedicated strictly to the provision of emergency medical services. He also founded the Connecticut EMS Chiefs' Association. As a part of his work there, he served as planning section chief for the Connecticut Region 3 Incident Management Team.
As a part of the Bennington Rescue Squad, Groux leads a staff of 40. He has held the role since September 2019.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18: Patricia Johnson, RN, and Caitlin Tilley, RN, of SVMC, will discuss their efforts to make vaccines available to the BIPOC community in Bennington and the surrounding area.
12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Tim VanOrden, athlete and coach, will share his ideas for increasing activity and health in your life.
12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: Cath Burns of Vermont Care Partners, will discuss COVID support programs.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters., will
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, please e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly