ARLINGTON — Arlington parent-teacher conferences will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday. The conferences are designed to provide families with the opportunity to connect with teachers regarding academic progress and growth based on classroom observations, assignments, assessments and work samples, as well as social-emotional development in and out of the classroom.
The parent-teacher conferences will be organized Tuesday for remote conferences, and in-person on Wednesday. They will be held in 15-minute blocks.
Below are the guidelines for signing up for conferences based on the child’s learning cohort.
Parents of students in grade 6 will conference with the child’s advisor. To make a conference appointment, contact the advisor directly and provide preferred dates and times to expedite the scheduling process. Contact Lynn McCloe at mccloel@bvsu.org, 375-2589 ext. 103 or Brian Howe at howeb@bvsu.org, 375-2589 ext. 101.
Parents of students in grade 7 and grade 8 will conference with both grade-level advisors. To make a conference appointment, sign up in the Google document titled "Grade 7 & 8 Parent-Teacher Conferences Sign Up (S '22)" or contact the child’s advisor directly. Provide preferred dates and times to expedite the scheduling process. Contact Steve Kruger, Grade 7 advisor, at krugers@bvsu.org or Karen Schroeder, Grade 7 advisor, at schroederk@bvsu.org. Contact Carol Farley, Grade 8 advisor, at farleyc@bvsu.org and Yolanda D’Alessio, Grade 8 advisor, at dalessioy@bvsu.org.
High school teachers and Unified Arts Teachers use Pick-A-Time, a scheduling program. All teachers have 15-minute slots with the first one beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the last one ending at 6:45 p.m. Sign up with any teacher when they are available according to Pick-A-Time. Once you have submitted the time, individual teachers will reply to confirm receipt of the conference time and share the link to join the conference when appropriate.
For questions, contact Sarah Pickering at pickerings@bvsu.org.