ARLINGTON — The Arlington Nursing Service is offering a $1,500, four-year scholarship this year.

Candidates must be residents of Arlington, Sandgate or Sunderland, and must also be pursuing a career in nursing.

This scholarship is not limited to a graduating senior. Interested persons of all ages are encouraged to apply.

Those who are interested in submitting an application should contact Karen Underhill at undies2@comcast.net, the Guidance Department at Arlington High School, or the Dorothy Canfield Library to receive the application.

All applications are due by May 1, 2023.

