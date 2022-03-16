ARLINGTON — The Arlington Nursing Service is offering four $1,500 scholarships this year. Candidates must be residents of Arlington, Sunderland or Sandgate, and be pursing a career in nursing or another health related field. This scholarship is not limited to graduating seniors. Interested parties of all ages are encouraged to apply.
Once awarded, the scholarship is continued for each year the student qualifies for the scholarship. Those interested in applying should contact Karen Underhill at 802-375-0267 at the guidance department at Arlington Memorial High School or Dorothy Canfield Library for an application. All applications are due May 1.
In addition the traditional scholarship, there is a nontraditional award of $1,500 available to a person interested in changing vocations and studying nursing, or a career in a health related field.