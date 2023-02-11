ARLINGTON — A 49-year-old Arlington man was injured this morning, Saturday, in an automobile accident on Maple Hill Road in Arlington.
Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with reported injuries. The driver of the damaged 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was identified as Jeffrey W. Heimbach. Further investigation revealed Heimbach was traveling southbound on Maple Hill Road when he lost control due to ice on the roadway, ultimately crashing head-on into an embankment.
The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was deemed inoperable from the collision. Heimbach reported back pain and was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center for further medical evaluation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue, Manchester Rescue, and Monarchs Towing.