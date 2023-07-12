SHAFTSBURY — A 19-year-old Arlington man was cited for driving while intoxicated and cruelty to a child after crashing his vehicle on East Road in Shaftsbury on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Vermont State Police, troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the single vehicle rollover, and met with the operator, identified as William Gordon.
Police said a juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.
Gordon showed signs of intoxication and was ultimately taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Cruelty of a Child. He was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks and released with a criminal citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court on July 24.