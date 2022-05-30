In Arlington, the community’s annual Memorial Day Parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Rec Park, proceeding through town to East Arlington Road and then up to veterans’ memorial in front of Fisher Elementary School. A color guard from American Legion Post 69 and a bagpipe player led the procession. The Arlington Garden Club tossed packets of seeds to onlookers; the Arlington Lions Club handed out flags, and the Arlington Fire Department marched in dress uniform. Boy Scouts from Troop 334, Girl Scouts from Troop 30462, and players from Arlington Youth Baseball took part, as did youngsters from Arlington Area Child Care/Happy Days Playschool.