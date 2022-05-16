Students from Arlington High School’s Memorial Anti Racism Commission (AMARC) worked on a mural for the outside of the school on Monday with the help of RiseUP, a Connecticut nonprofit that helps communities create inclusive public art.
The idea came about two years ago when students at the school wanted to make a statement against racism after the murder of George Floyd. Students from AMARC visited RiseUP, seeing other murals in Connecticut, and decided Arlington High School needed its own inclusive artwork.
The finished mural will have multiple large panels, painted by the students, that depict iconic imagery from the civil rights era, including historic figures such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Arlington’s own Norman Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With,” the painting of Ruby Bridges being escorted to an Alabama elementary school by federal marshals. It will also feature Vermont native Thaddeus Stevens, who was instrumental in the anti-slavery movement, former Vermont Supreme Court Justice Denise Johnson, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
The mural is scheduled to be finished by the end of the school year.