Arlington Garden Club adapts to COVID realities

The Arlington Garden Club plants the "Welcome to Arlington" signs at each entrance to town on routes 7A and 313.

 Photo provided
ARLINGTON -- The Arlington Garden Club of Vermont will host "Giving Gardens: Helping Grow Community Through Our Gardens" on April 19 at the Wellness Center at The Arlington Common.

The program will be presented by Anna Rockwell and the Yellow Barn Project. Members and their guests are invited to attend.

The Wellness Center is located at 3938 VT Rt. 7A in Arlington. Members are welcome to bring a bag lunch. A Meet and Greet gets underway at 12:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m.

