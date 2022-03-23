ARLINGTON — Arlington Community House is fully open again. The stately brick house in the center of Arlington, next door to Town Hall, was given to Dorothy Canfield Fisher by her aunt, Martha Canfield. It held Arlington’s first library for many years. Both ladies served Arlington well, and Martha’s Books still takes up the northern part of the home.
Before she died, Dorothy Fisher insisted the home should belong to the community — in the sense that it should be used as a meeting place for anyone in the community who needed a public meeting house — at no cost. Donations are accepted. She gave it to the Community Club so Arlington would always have a place where the town as a whole could grow and help one another. The Club cares for the house and raises the funds for necessary repairs and upkeep.
Over the years it has been used for everything from bridal showers to baby showers, concerts to sewing classes, as well as for countless groups and public meetings. During both World Wars, locals came to the home to roll bandages for shipping to the troops, and for years it was used as a local spot for health check-ups. Arlington was home to several well known artists, including Norman Rockwell. Rockwell held sketching classes at the house for young people; one would pose and the others would sketch, mentored by the famous artist himself.
Today the red brick Arlington Community House still serves groups like the Scouts, Overeaters Anonymous, Sunrise Family Resource Center, the Arlington Book Club and the Arlington Garden Club, to name a few.
Call Lynn Williams to reserve a room, the front yard or the kitchen/dining room at 802-375-6119.