ARLINGTON — The Arlington Community House will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17, with a rain date of Sunday, June 18.
This sale raises funds for the care of this historic house that has served Arlington and surrounding communities for 75 years, as a community center where groups and organizations can meet, and family events can be held free of charge.
Historically, this house has provided support for many local endeavors, which include once housing the town library. Today the house is also home to Martha’s Used Books, whose proceeds benefit the local library. By providing free meeting rooms, the Community House continues to serve the Arlington community along with surrounding communities. Volunteers have been collecting items for the June 17 tag sale and promise that there will be many interesting and unique things for sale.
For more information, email www.arlingtoncommunityhouse.com.