ARLINGTON -- The Arlington Community House Annual Tag Sale will be held at the stately brick house in the center of Arlington on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In case of bad weather, the rain date is June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hot dogs and drinks will be available. The Community House is located at 3842 VT Rte. 7A in Arlington.
The Arlington Community Club is an established non-profit (501-c3) with an all volunteer board of trustees who manage and maintain it as a community center. The house offers several meeting spaces and a full kitchen, as well as a centrally located lawn. For more information, visit www.arlingtoncommunityhouse.com.