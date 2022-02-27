ARLINGTON -- The Arlington Common, a hub for community, wellness and creativity, is opening ‘Coworking at the Watkins House’, a flexible workspace membership open to all community members at the Watkins House. The space features a variety of workspaces, kitchen facilities and conference spaces.
The co-working space is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The program offers a variety of membership options, including a drop-in day pass, a 10-day punch card membership, full time memberships and personal office day passes. All memberships come with unlimited coffee and tea, high speed internet, printing and scanning capabilities, and conference room credits. There is also a free community pass available for all clubs, talks and community events. The co-working space is regularly sanitized and features an air filtration system. Weekday fitness classes are also available on site.
“We are excited to offer this flexible co-working option to the greater Arlington community. This program is designed to work for all remote workers and builds collaboration and community. The Arlington Common fosters a creative, safe and affordable working environment for all,” said Bebe Bullock, board member of the Arlington Common.
You can learn more about the co-working space options and pricing by visiting https://members.arlingtoncommon.org/account/memberships/change.