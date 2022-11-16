ARLINGTON — The Arlington Common will kick off the holidays by hosting a gallery opening for the new exhibit "Norman Rockwell's Arlington: A Holiday Tradition" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Local Bennington-based business Village Garage Distillers will be providing refreshments.
The multimedia exhibit, curated by Arlington Common board member Don Trachte Jr., takes a nostalgic step back to a traditional 1950s Christmas, featuring cards made by Norman Rockwell, Don Trachte Sr., Gene Pelham and other notable artists of the time, often referred to as "The Arlington Artists." An original holiday Christmas recording by Bob Hope, sent to Rockwell and other friends, will also be on display.
The Arlington Common's Watkins House space will be decorated for the holidays, and the exhibit will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on three consecutive Friday nights on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. These evenings will also include a mini-Christmas market featuring local shops, including The Village Peddler and Chocolatorium, and Rablogan Castle of Scotland, Vermont Macrame, among others. The Arlington Common will also host a family day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The exhibit includes artists' stylized Christmas cards made using darkroom photography and printing presses. The cards expressed peace, love and hope for their friends. Often, the artists added notes about the family's children, school, moving, or the health or death of a loved one.
Norman Rockwell published some of these cards through Hallmark Cards Inc., and they became the illustration standard for Christmas cards. Trachte made his cards using a zinc block image from sketches and printing on a flatbed press. Pelham used local models to create Christmas cards published through The American Artists Group printing company.
The Arlington Common launched in early 2021 and offers more than a dozen fitness and wellness classes, co-working, and regular community programming. The 2-acre property is in the midst of a capital campaign and, once complete, will feature a state-of-the-art community space, a music and performing arts hall, and a fitness and wellness center for the greater Arlington area.
The Arlington Common, at 3938 Route 7A, offers a large slate of ongoing programming. For more information, go to arlingtoncommon.org or email info@arlingtoncommon.org.