ARLINGTON -- Arlington Common has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont for the restoration of the mid-century modern facade of the Performance Hall. The grant is from the trust's Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization program.
Constructed in 1964 as St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church, the building is an excellent example of mid-century modern-style churches and is one of only a handful of such churches in Vermont. The grant will be used to focus on in-kind replacement of the green Kalwell panels on the exterior to address thermal inefficiencies and general deterioration, in-kind replacement of windows with historically appropriate replacements, roof work and other facade repairs.
When complete, the Performance Hall will enhance community life by transforming a vacant and unused building in the town center into a community gathering and learning space for cultural, educational, and social purposes, including concerts, afterschool programs, town meetings and more. As a space with seating for over 275 people, the Performance Hall has the potential to draw larger scale events and festivals to Arlington and to increase economic activity in the area.
"The Arlington Common is honored to have been selected for the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant. This investment will be transformative for the greater Arlington area by revitalizing our historic village district, investing in local economic development, and delivering much-needed programming for our community," said Bebe Bullock, the Arlington Common grant committee chairperson.
"The Preservation Trust of Vermont, in partnership with the National Parks Service, is excited to support projects that will help preserve and revitalize Vermont’s rural communities,” said Ben Doyle, PTV President. “We congratulate the community champions who are leading this work and thank the congressional delegation, Senator Leahy in particular, for his work in establishing this important national program.”
The Bruhn Revitalization Grant program supports the preservation and restoration of buildings and community gathering spaces of economic and social significance in rural communities with fewer than 7500 residents.