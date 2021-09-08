BENNINGTON — On Saturday, the town of Bennington will present a memorial service recognizing the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.
The service will be held at the 9/11 Memorial near the Superior Courthouse on South Street and will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Bennington Police Department Honor Guard will participate in a flag detail. Members of the Mount Anthony Union High School Choir, under the direction of Lynn Sweet, will perform the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
Local musician Sue Green will also be present and will perform during the ceremony. Local service club members have been invited and are encouraged to attend.
South Street, the west end of Union Street and Hillside Street will be closed during this event beginning at 8 a.m., and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
People attending the ceremony are asked to be at the memorial no later than 8:20 a.m. For planning purposes, it is anticipated that the memorial service will last approximately 30 minutes.
Manchester
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Fire Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Auxiliary are hosting a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony on Saturday.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Factory Point Park on Depot Street with lunch and refreshment served after the event across Depot Street at the Manchester VFW post.
The ceremony will feature a color guard who will present the American flag and a wreath will be placed as well.
The Fire Department will have its tower truck at the park with its big flag flying from the top of the tower.
Numerous other fire departments will be at the ceremony, and in addition to fire departments there will be police, rescue squad and others on hand to mark the occasion.
Manchester Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie is expected to be one of the guest speakers among many, including firefighters who were at Ground Zero in New York City.
Some of the firefighters who were there now live in the Northshire, including one firefighter who was there and also had three brothers at Ground Zero.
Once the ceremony is concluded, attendees can cross the street and join VFW Commander Chris Conte and members of the VFW for an informal cookout.
Hoosick
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The village of Hoosick Falls will have a Sept. 11 memorial service starting at 1:45 p.m. at the town skating rink on Griffin Avenue.
There will be a opening ceremony at Wood Park (at the corner of Main Street and Wilder Avenue in the village), and then a parade starting at 2 p.m. that will go from Wood Park to the skating rink.
At about 2:15 p.m., the parade will stop at the Hoosick Falls Fire Department for a brief First Bell ceremony. At 2:30 p.m. at the skating rink, the full ceremony will begin, with the event open to the public.