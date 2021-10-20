Bennington
Congregation Beth El
Congregation Beth El, a progressive Reconstructionist congregation, warmly invites all who are curious about Jewish wisdom, lore and worship to our weekly Shabbat morning gatherings. Some weeks we focus on Torah study; other weeks we engage in more traditional davenning (worship) with Rabbi Howard A. Cohen.
Our Shabbat morning gatherings begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around noon. We are located on the corner of Adams and North Street, next door to Spice & Nice. For more information, visit our website http://www.cbevermont.org/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cbevermont/ or call 802-442-9645.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes you to our services. Air purification units are operating in our building. For the safety of all, masks are required inside the church at all times.
Service listings:
Wednesdays — Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel; Saturdays 5 p.m. — (First and Third Saturday of the month)- Celtic Evening Prayer. The Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God, and humanity. This service is very participatory and in lieu of a sermon we engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. If you enjoy a different rhythm to your weekend, join us from 5– 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s and have your Sunday morning free.
Sundays is Morning Prayer 10 a.m. Rite II, including Holy Eucharist on the first and third Sunday of the month. Bone Builders meets at St. Peter’s on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
St. Peter’s Take a Coat, Leave a Coat has started! Please donate your gently worn coats and other outerwear to us. The coat rack is located outside in the cloister area.
Readings this week are: Jeremiah 31:7-9; Psalm 126; Hebrews 7:23-28; Gospel Mark 10:46-52
First Baptist Church
Dr. Alan Ingalls will be the guest pastor this week at the First Baptist Church, located at 601 Main Street, Bennington. Ingalls will read from 1 Thessalonians 5:12-13 and his sermon is called "Excel in Respect."
Also, the First Baptist Church of Bennington is hosting a Holiday rummage and bake sale on November 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please join us for a day of music, food, and fun!
Second Congregational Church
“Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination.
The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “Let Me See Again” is based upon Job 42:1-6, 10-17 and Mark 10:46-52. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards. Children grades K-5 are invited to attend A Joyful Path, a time of spiritual formation, during the worship service. Nursery care is provided.
Second Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming, Green Justice Congregation of the United Church of Christ. We welcome to our work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship; and we seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. Our building is located at 115 Hillside Street and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or see our website at www.bennscc.org.”
North Bennington
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "With All Your Heart and Soul," will be based on Matthew 22: 34-46 and 1 Thessalonians 2: 1-8. Worship is held in the sanctuary where we can spread out for safe distancing and we are following safety measures and COVID guidelines. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Arlington
Federated Church
EAST ARLINGTON — Be with the Federated Church of East Arlington at 10 a.m. on Sunday in person in the church sanctuary on Ice Pond Road or live via Zoom.
At this week's service, consideration of Mark 10:46-52 and the story Bartimaeus' faith in Jesus will be the basis for the message titled, "Called Out" from the Rev. Kathy Clark.
New socks are being collected as part of the Socktober effort of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless this Sunday. Everyone over the age of 2 years old is asked to mask and a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org.
For any questions, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
Hoosick Falls
First United Church
Presbyterian Service of Thanksgiving
God has been good and has blessed us with a church and congregation in Hoosick Falls since 1825. We are the church that was on Church Street!
In January 2021, the congregation voted to close the church. The congregation has dwindled and we felt the time had come.
On Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m. we will have a Thanksgiving Celebration service giving thanks for the 196 years of this church. We will remember the history of this congregation and the importance it had in the growth and continuing life of Hoosick Falls. We will celebrate the joining of the Hoosick Falls Presbyterian and the Hoosick Falls Methodist church. During all this time, we are most thankful to the saints of both churches.
We hope you can join us as we remember, honor and celebrate the life of the church. Reservations are required due to COVID protocols. Please respond no later than October 31 to Joyce Brewer at 518-258-5772 or tjbrewer4942@gmail.com.